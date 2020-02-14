COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Parkinson's Support Group: 3 p.m., Lexington Medical Center. 803-900-4890.

Orangeburg Music Club: 3 p.m., First Southern Methodist Church, 2456 Broughton Street.

VFW Post 10729 dance: 9 p.m., 279 Moorer Road, in St. Matthews.

Concerned Citizens to gather

The Concerned Citizens of Whitaker Heights Community will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Whittaker Elementary School. For more information, call 803-534-8371.

Free caregiver classes being held

The Lower Savannah Council of Government is sponsoring a free 6-week caregivers class from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays from Feb. 20 to March 26, at the Orangeburg County Council on Aging, 2570 St. Matthews Road. Registration is required. For more information or to register, call 803-598-7098.

First Steps board to meet

The Orangeburg County First Steps Board of Directors will hold its regular board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at 610 Laurel Street. For more information, call 803-987-4164.