COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
Parkinson's Support Group: 3 p.m., Lexington Medical Center. 803-900-4890.
Orangeburg Music Club: 3 p.m., First Southern Methodist Church, 2456 Broughton Street.
VFW Post 10729 dance: 9 p.m., 279 Moorer Road, in St. Matthews.
Concerned Citizens to gather
The Concerned Citizens of Whitaker Heights Community will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Whittaker Elementary School. For more information, call 803-534-8371.
Free caregiver classes being held
The Lower Savannah Council of Government is sponsoring a free 6-week caregivers class from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursdays from Feb. 20 to March 26, at the Orangeburg County Council on Aging, 2570 St. Matthews Road. Registration is required. For more information or to register, call 803-598-7098.
First Steps board to meet
The Orangeburg County First Steps Board of Directors will hold its regular board meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at 610 Laurel Street. For more information, call 803-987-4164.
'Teen Subarashii!' to meet at OCL
The Orangeburg County Library's "Teen Subarashii!" Anime and Manga Club will meet at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. Experience Japanese culture, art forms and history with friends. Art supplies will be provided and refreshments served. The club is open to sixth- to 12th-grade students. For more information, call 803-533-5858.
Battle of Eutaw Spring chapter to meet
The Battle of Eutaw Springs Chapter SCSSAR will have an open meeting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Arthur Paul's restaurant, 1357 Grove Park Drive (lower level), in Orangeburg. For more information, call 803-823-2824.