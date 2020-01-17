Today's events

"Teen Subarashii!" Anime and Manga Club: 4:30 p.m., Orangeburg County Library.

Free film screening at OCL

The Orangeburg County Library will hold a free screening of the Disney live-action film "Aladdin," at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. For more information, call 803-533-5868.

Concerned Citizens to gather

The Concerned Citizens of Whittaker Heights Community will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Whittaker Elementary School. For more information, call 803-534-8371.

Denmark City Council to convene

The Denmark City Council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Brooker Center.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments