Today's events
"Teen Subarashii!" Anime and Manga Club: 4:30 p.m., Orangeburg County Library.
Free film screening at OCL
The Orangeburg County Library will hold a free screening of the Disney live-action film "Aladdin," at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. For more information, call 803-533-5868.
Concerned Citizens to gather
The Concerned Citizens of Whittaker Heights Community will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Whittaker Elementary School. For more information, call 803-534-8371.
Denmark City Council to convene
The Denmark City Council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Brooker Center.
