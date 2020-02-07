Today's events

Orangeburg County YMCA Dodgeball Tournament: 9 a.m., 803-268-9622.

"One Day, Fun Day" Family Book Club: 1 p.m., Orangeburg County Library.

NAACP Black History program Sunday

The Orangeburg Branch of the NAACP will hold its Black History program at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at St. Paul Baptist Church, 2259 Rowesville Road. For more information, call 803-536-1779.

School board meeting Monday

The Orangeburg County School Board will hold a special called meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, in the 2nd floor board room, at 102 Founders Court, in Orangeburg.

WHS Class of 1964 to gather

The Wilknson High School Class of 1964 will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Cathy's on Kennerly Road. For more information, call 803-534-4266.

Vets Helping Vets plan meeting

The Vets Helping Vets group will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the Thomas B. Eklun Center, 1313 Cannon Bridge Road, in Cordova. All veterans of the military are invited to attend.

MLK Oratory competition Feb. 13

The Calhoun County Public School District will present its 4th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Oratory Competition at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Calhoun County High School auditorium.

