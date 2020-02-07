Today's events
Orangeburg County YMCA Dodgeball Tournament: 9 a.m., 803-268-9622.
"One Day, Fun Day" Family Book Club: 1 p.m., Orangeburg County Library.
NAACP Black History program Sunday
The Orangeburg Branch of the NAACP will hold its Black History program at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at St. Paul Baptist Church, 2259 Rowesville Road. For more information, call 803-536-1779.
School board meeting Monday
The Orangeburg County School Board will hold a special called meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, in the 2nd floor board room, at 102 Founders Court, in Orangeburg.
WHS Class of 1964 to gather
The Wilknson High School Class of 1964 will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Cathy's on Kennerly Road. For more information, call 803-534-4266.
Vets Helping Vets plan meeting
The Vets Helping Vets group will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the Thomas B. Eklun Center, 1313 Cannon Bridge Road, in Cordova. All veterans of the military are invited to attend.
MLK Oratory competition Feb. 13
The Calhoun County Public School District will present its 4th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Oratory Competition at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Calhoun County High School auditorium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.