COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

LMRWA cancels July meeting

The Lake Marion Regional Water Agency meeting scheduled for July 2, has been canceled. The next meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 3, at 2 p.m.

CCMO to close for holiday

The Cooperative Church Ministries will be closed July 37, for celebration of the Independence Day holiday. They will reopen at 9:30 a.m. July 8. CCMO is located at 2570 St. Matthews Road near the Orangeburg YMCA and Orangeburg County Council on Aging. For more information, call 803-531-4913.

Bamberg to hold Patriotic Paddle trip

Bamberg County Chamber Patriotic Paddle trip will be held Saturday, July 11. Launch will be held at 9 a.m. at Bobcat Landing. This is a 6 mile paddle to to Brabham Landing. Bring your own boat & gear (life jacket & whistle are required by law. For additional info or to reserve a spot, call 803-300-1972 or email lgbell@mindspring.com

