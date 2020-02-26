COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
Caregivers classes: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Orangeburg County Council on Aging, 2570 St. Matthews Road.
Free workshop on "Medical Marijuana/CBD and I'ts Effect on the Workforce": 11 a.m., Cornerstone Community Church, 1481 Chestnut Street.
Habitat for Humanity Spaghetti Fundraiser: 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church Centre, 650 Stanley Street.
Painting classes: 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., Senior Center, 2570 St. Matthews Road.
Orangeburg Area Mental Health Center Board of Directors: 1 p.m., 2319 St. Matthews Road.
Orangeburg Education Association Business meeting: 5 p.m., Whilliam J. Clark Middle School Media Center.
Community safety public forum: 6 p.m., Denmark-Olar High Shool.
Orangeburg Line Dancers line dance classes: 7 p.m., Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center.
OCL to hold free film screening
The Orangeburg County Library will hold a free screening of the live-action version of "Dumbo" at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. The film is rated PG. For more information, call 803-533-5868.
Showcase Orangeburg auditions March 3
Come be a One Hit Wonder! Auditions for Showcase Orangeburg will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3. Dance, instrument and vocal talents only are to be chosen. All ages are welcome. Showcase Orangeburg will be held April 30. For more information, call 803-536-4074.