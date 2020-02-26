COMMUNITY DATEBOOK
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Caregivers classes: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Orangeburg County Council on Aging, 2570 St. Matthews Road.

Free workshop on "Medical Marijuana/CBD and I'ts Effect on the Workforce": 11 a.m., Cornerstone Community Church, 1481 Chestnut Street.

Habitat for Humanity Spaghetti Fundraiser: 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church Centre, 650 Stanley Street.

Painting classes: 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., Senior Center, 2570 St. Matthews Road.

Orangeburg Area Mental Health Center Board of Directors: 1 p.m., 2319 St. Matthews Road.

Orangeburg Education Association Business meeting: 5 p.m., Whilliam J. Clark Middle School Media Center.

Community safety public forum: 6 p.m., Denmark-Olar High Shool.

Orangeburg Line Dancers line dance classes: 7 p.m., Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center.

OCL to hold free film screening

The Orangeburg County Library will hold a free screening of the live-action version of "Dumbo" at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. The film is rated PG. For more information, call 803-533-5868.

Showcase Orangeburg auditions March 3

Come be a One Hit Wonder! Auditions for Showcase Orangeburg will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3. Dance, instrument and vocal talents only are to be chosen. All ages are welcome. Showcase Orangeburg will be held April 30. For more information, call 803-536-4074.

