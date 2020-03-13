COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Bair-ly Pulling Tractor Pull: 11 a.m., 762 Mount Zion Road, in St. George. 843-563-4114.

"One Day, Fun Day" Family Book Club: 1 p.m., Orangeburg County Library. 803-533-5868.

VFW dance Sunday

The VFW Post 10729 and is Auxiliary will host a dance at 9 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at 279 Moorer Road, in St. Matthews.

BSD1 board to meet

The Board of Trustees of Bamberg School District 1 will meet for their regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 16, in the media center of Richard Carroll Elementary School.

Denmark City Council to convene

The Denmark City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the Brooker Center, in Denmark.

Sunlight Club program March 19

The Sunlight Club will hold a Women's Day program at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Sunlight Club Community Center, 302 Treadwell Street. For more information, call 803-534-1781.

Applications being accepted for Upward Bound

Applications are now being accepted for students desiring to participate in the Upward Bound program at Claflin University. Applications may be obtained from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday, in the Upward Bound Office located at Claflin, 887 Goff Avenue, or at your high school guidance office. The deadline for applications is Friday, March 27. For more information, call 535-5061 or 535-5056.

