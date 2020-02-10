Today's events

Wilknson High School Class of 1964: 10 a.m., Cathy's on Kennerly Road.

Chapter 2455 of AARP: 1 p.m., Council on Aging.

Watercolor painting classes: 2 to 4 p.m., Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center.

Vets Helping Vets to meet

The Vets Helping Vets group will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the Thomas B. Eklun Center, 1313 Cannon Bridge Road, in Cordova. All veterans of the military are invited to attend.

Newcomers' Club luncheon Wednesday

The Orangeburg Newcomers' Club will meet at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Chestnut Grill for its Valentine Luncheon. For more information or to register, call 803-997-2729.

DAR meeting Feb. 12

The Prince of Orange Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the home of Vivian Porter Hutto. Donna Dewitt will be the speaker.

