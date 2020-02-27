COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Free farming workshop: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Room 205 of R-Building at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, 3250 St. Matthews Road.

"Teen Subarashii!" Anime and Manga Club: 4:30 p.m., Orangeburg County Library.

OCL free film screening Saturday

The Orangeburg County Library will hold a free screening of the live-action version of "Dumbo" at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. The film is rated PG. For more information, call 803-533-5868.

BSD2 board to meet

The Bamberg School District 2 Board of Trustees will hold a meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, March 2, in the board room of the district administrative office, 62 Holly Ave., Denmark.

YMCA to celebrate reading

The Orangeburg County YMCA will be celebrating Read Across America Week March 2-6 with a fun-filled week of Dr. Seuss-themed activities. There will be special guest readers at 6 p.m. nightly at the YMCA, 2550 St. Matthews Road.

