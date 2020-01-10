Today's events

Calhoun County NAACP: 4 p.m., John Ford Alumni Room, 304 Agnes Street, St. Matthews.

Orangeburg County NAACP: 4 p.m., Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover Street.

VFW Post 10729 dance: 9 p.m., 279 Moorer Road, St. Matthews.

OCLD to convene Monday

The Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, in county council chambers of the administration building, 1437 Amelia Street.

Bamberg City Council to meet

The Bamberg City Council will convene at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, in council chambers at Bamberg City Hall.

BSD2 to gather Jan. 13

The Bamberg School District 2 Board of Trustees will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, in the board room of the district administrative office, 62 Holly Ave., Denmark.

WHS Class of 1964 to meet

The Wilkinson High School Class of 1964 will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Cathy's on Kennerly Road. For more information, call 803-534-4266.

AARP chapter meets Tuesday

The regular meeting of Chapter 2455 of AARP will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Council on Aging. Board of Directors will meet at noon.

Sunlight Club service Jan. 16

The Sunlight Club Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at 302 Treadwell Street.

BHS Class of 1960-71 to reunite

The Blackville High School Classes of 1960 to 1971 will hold a reunion at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Blackville Community Center. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 706-799-5404.

Concerned Citizens to meet Jan. 21

The Concerned Citizens of Whittaker Heights Community will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Whittaker Elementary School. For more information, call 803-534-8371.

