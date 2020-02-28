COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Bamberg School District 2 Board of Trustees: Noon Monday, board room, 62 Holly Ave., Denmark.

Celebrating Read Across America reading event: 6 p.m., Orangeburg County YMCA, 2550 St. Matthews Road.

Showcase Orangeburg auditions Tuesday

Come be a One Hit Wonder! Auditions for Showcase Orangeburg will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3. Dance, instrument and vocal talents only are to be chosen. All ages are welcome. Showcase Orangeburg will be held April 30. For more information, call 803-536-4074.

Whittaker Crime Watch group to meet

The Whittaker Crime Watch Organization will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Whittaker Elementary School.

AJA to present 'After Hours' March 11

The Andrew Jackson Academy Class of 2020 will present the play "After Hours," by Kevin Stone at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, in the AJA gymnasium. Admission is $5 per person.

Walk and Roll for Disability Awareness March 27

The Proud Foundation Walk & Roll for Disability Awareness will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 27, at the Bamberg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board, 16553 Heritage Hwy., in Denmark. For more information, call 803-793-0654.

