Today's events
"Teen Subarashii!" Anime and Manga Club: 4:30 p.m., Orangeburg County Library.
'Get Art, Get Smart' at OCL
The Orangeburg County Library will hold two "Get Art, Get Smart" classes at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7. All materials are provided. This week's class features the art of "Alexander Calder and Stabiles." For more information, call 803-533-5868.
NBL to hold job fair
The North Branch Library will hold a job fair in conjunction with the U.S. Census Bureau from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10. A photo ID is required as well as a valid email address. For more information, call 803-247-5880.
