Today's events
Free screening of "Aladdin": 1 p.m., Orangeburg County Library.
Blackville High School Classes of 1960 to 1971 reunion: 2 p.m., Blackville Community Center. 706-799-5404.
VFW dance Sunday
The VFW Post 10729 and its Auxiliary will host a dance at 9 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 19, at 279 Moorer Road, in St. Matthews.
Bamberg City Council to meet Tuesday
A special meeting of the Bamberg City Council are scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at city hall.
Concerned Citizens to gather
The Concerned Citizens of Whittaker Heights Community will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Whittaker Elementary School. For more information, call 803-534-8371.
Denmark City Council to convene
The Denmark City Council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Brooker Center.
Raylrode Daze Festivul meeting Jan. 26
The Raylrode Daze Festivul annual meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Welcome Center on Freedom Road, in Branchville. The public is invited to attend.
Register for softball, baseball
The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation are taking registrations for baseball and softball for ages 3-12 through Feb. 10. For more information, call 803-533-6020 or register online at orangeburgparks.com.
Applications available for Princess, Queen of Roses
The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department will hold its 2020 Queen & Princess of Roses pageant at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Stevenson Auditorium. Applications are available under the forms tab at orangeburgparks.com. For more information, call 803-533-6020 for more information. Deadline for entries is Monday, March 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.