COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
VFW Post 10729 dance: 9 p.m., 279 Moorer Road, in St. Matthews.
Princess, Queen of Roses applications due
The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department will hold its 2020 Queen & Princess of Roses pageant at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Stevenson Auditorium. Applications are available under the forms tab at orangeburgparks.com. For more information, call 803-533-6020. Deadline for entries is Monday, March 2.
Pilot Club scholarship applications available
The Pilot Club of Orangeburg awards scholarships each May. The scholarship application is available online at the Pilot Club of Orangeburg website. Applications are due April 3, 2020. First consideration is given to students attending high schools located in Orangeburg County.
BSD2 board to meet Monday
The regular meeting of the Bamberg School District 2 Board of Trustees at noon Monday, March 2, in the board room of the administrative office, 62 Holly Ave., in Denmark.
OCEA-R plan meeting Tuesday
The Orangeburg Calhoun Education Association-Retired will meet at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Nix Educational Center, 770 Stilton Road. The executive board will meet at 10:30 a.m.
Livingston Family fundraiser March 7
The Livingston Family Reunion Committee will hold a fish and hot dog sale beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, in the St. Dorcas Baptist Church fellowship hall. For more information, call 803-707-0353.