COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

VFW Post 10729 dance: 9 p.m., 279 Moorer Road, in St. Matthews.

Princess, Queen of Roses applications due

The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department will hold its 2020 Queen & Princess of Roses pageant at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Stevenson Auditorium. Applications are available under the forms tab at orangeburgparks.com. For more information, call 803-533-6020. Deadline for entries is Monday, March 2.

Pilot Club scholarship applications available

The Pilot Club of Orangeburg awards scholarships each May. The scholarship application is available online at the Pilot Club of Orangeburg website. Applications are due April 3, 2020. First consideration is given to students attending high schools located in Orangeburg County.

BSD2 board to meet Monday

The regular meeting of the Bamberg School District 2 Board of Trustees at noon Monday, March 2, in the board room of the administrative office, 62 Holly Ave., in Denmark.

OCEA-R plan meeting Tuesday