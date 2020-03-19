COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Cancelations

The Orangeburg County Democratic Party has postponed its annual convention for March 26. More details will come later. For more information, call 803-997-1291.

Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Orangeburg SPCA animal shelter will be closed to the public until further notice. For more information, call is 536-3918.

The Edisto Club and AT&T Pioneers has canceled its monthly luncheon for Thursday, March 26.

Due to health concerns, two events scheduled for the Neeses Senior's Recreation and Leisure Center have been canceled for the month of March. The Orangeburg County Council on Aging Senior's Nutrition Meal scheduled for March 19 and the Bingo Luncheon scheduled for March 24 will be rescheduled at a later date.

Due to the coronavirus, the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center is postponing the jewelry classes and the hypertufa gardening class. At this time the art exhibit, "A Few of My Favorites: People - Places - Times - Spaces," featuring Bill Carter and Nat Wallace is currently open to the public through April 30.

