Today's events

Bamberg School District 2 Board of Trustees special meeting: 8 a.m., board room, district office, 62 Holly Ave., Denmark.

Senior painting classes: 9:30 and 1 p.m., Senior Center, 2570 St. Matthews Road.

Santee Cooper Board of Directors special meeting: 10 a.m., board room, Santee headquarters, One Riverwood Drive, Moncks Corner.

Orangeburg Line Dancers' line dance classes: 7 p.m., Orangeburg Fine Arts Center.

Norway town council to meet Friday

The Norway Town Council will be holding a special meeting at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, in the council chambers, at the old Willow School in Norway. The public is invited to attend.

NAACP to hold Black History program

The Orangeburg Branch of the NAACP will hold its Black History program at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at St. Paul Baptist Church, 2259 Rowesville Road. For more information, call 803-536-1779.

WHS Class of 1964 to gather

The Wilknson High School Class of 1964 will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Cathy's on Kennerly Road. For more information, call 803-534-4266.

Parkinson's Support group to meet Feb. 16

The Columbia Parkinson's Support Group will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at the Lexington Medical Center. For more information, call 803-900-4890.

Orangeburg Music Club to hold special program

The Orangeburg Music Club will be meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at First Southern Methodist Church, 2456 Broughton Street. A special program will be presented by Ronda Smith. The public is invited to attend. For more information, call 803-378-6285.

