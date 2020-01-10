Today's events
"One Day, Fun Day" Family Book Club: 1 p.m., Orangeburg County Library.
Calhoun NAACP to gather
The Calhoun County Branch of the NAACP will hold its monthly membership meeting at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the John Ford Alumni Room, 304 Agnes Street, St. Matthews. The public is invited.
Orangeburg NAACP to convene
The Orangeburg Branch of the NAACP will meet at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover Street.
VFW dance Sunday
The VFW Post 10729 and its Auxiliary will host a dance at 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at 279 Moorer Road, St. Matthews.
OCLD to meet Jan. 13
The Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, in county council chambers of the administration building, 1437 Amelia Street.
BSD2 board to meet Monday
The Bamberg School District 2 Board of Trustees will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, in the board room of the district administrative office, 62 Holly Ave., Denmark.
Applications available for Princess, Queen of Roses pageant
The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department will hold its 2020 Queen & Princess of Roses pageant at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Stevenson Auditorium. Applications are available under the forms tab at orangeburgparks.com. For more information, call 803-533-6020 for more information. Deadline for entries is Monday, March 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.