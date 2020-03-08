COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
VFW Post 10729 dance: 9 p.m., 279 Moorer Road, St. Matthews.
Santee Town Council to meet
A meeting of the Santee Town Council will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, March 9, in council chambers of 194 Municipal Way, Santee.
Bamberg City Council to convene
A meeting of the Bamberg City Council will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the Bamberg City Hall.
WHS Class of 1964 plan meeting
The Wilkinson High School Class of 1964 will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Cathy's on Kennerly Road. For more information, call 803-534-4266.
Whittaker Crime Watch to gather
The Whittaker Crime Watch Organization will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Whittaker Elementary School.
Newcomers' Club luncheon March 11
The Orangeburg Newcomers' Club will hold a luncheon and charity auction at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Arther Paul's, 1357 Grove Park Drive. For more information or for ladies new to the Orangeburg area, call 803-997-2729.
Positeen group to hold basketball classic
Project Life Positeen will hold its 11th annual Legendary Basketball Classic at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at Claflin University's gymnasium, 400 Magnolia Street. Admission is $5 for adults; $2 for students; and children 10 and under get in free. For more information, call 803-534-4263.
National Guard Reunion planned
The 11th annual Orangeburg National Guard Reunion will be held at the Elks Lodge 897 on Saturday, March 28. If you are a past member or active member of the Orangeburg unit, and did not receive a registration form and would like one, call 803-534-9955.