COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

South Carolina State University Board of Trustees plan to meet via Zoom beginning at 10 a.m. in the conference room of Lowman Hall.
OCSD board to meet Jan. 12
The Orangeburg County School District is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday January 12, at 102 Founders Court, in Orangeburg.
S.C. State, DHEC to offer free COVID-19 testing
South Carolina State University is partnering with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to offer free drive-thru COVID-10 testing to the entire Orangeburg community from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and will take place in the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center parking lot on campus. For more information, email Chaundra Mikell Yudchenko at cmikell1@scsu.edu.
Free COVID-19 testing to resume
Free COVID-19 testing will resume from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 15, at Cedar Grove AME Church, 1731 Belleville Roada, Orangeburg.