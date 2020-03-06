COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

"Adult Night BINGO": 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Orangeburg County Library

WHS Class of 1964 to gather

The Wilkinson High School Class of 1964 will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Cathy's on Kennerly Road. For more information, call 803-534-4266.

'Get Art, Get Smart' at OCL

The Orangeburg County Library will hold two "Get Art, Get Smart" classes at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. Learn about artists and their media and then create your own masterpiece to take home. All materials are provided. This week's class features the art of "Collagraphs." For more information, call 803-533-5868.

DAR chapter meeting Wednesday

The Prince of Orange Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesdaym March 11, at St. Andrew’s UMC, 1980 Columbia Road. Shirley Dibble and Sheryl King will host.

Newcomers' Club to meet Wednesday