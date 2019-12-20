Today's events

St. Matthews High School Class of 1979 Christmas Dance: 9 p.m., Unique Sensations Social Hall, 556 Bridge Street, St. Matthews.

Black Tie Gala to benefit Alzheimer's research: 8:30 p.m., The Cinema.

VFW dance Sunday

The VFW Post 10729 and its Auxiliary will host a dance at 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at 279 Moorer Road, St. Matthews.

O-W Class of 1972 Christmas Social Dec. 27

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School Class of 1972 is planning a Christmas Social on Friday, Dec. 27, at New Vision Center, 3720 Magnolia Street. For more information, call 803-747-4169.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments