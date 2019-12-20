Today's events
St. Matthews High School Class of 1979 Christmas Dance: 9 p.m., Unique Sensations Social Hall, 556 Bridge Street, St. Matthews.
Black Tie Gala to benefit Alzheimer's research: 8:30 p.m., The Cinema.
VFW dance Sunday
The VFW Post 10729 and its Auxiliary will host a dance at 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at 279 Moorer Road, St. Matthews.
O-W Class of 1972 Christmas Social Dec. 27
The Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School Class of 1972 is planning a Christmas Social on Friday, Dec. 27, at New Vision Center, 3720 Magnolia Street. For more information, call 803-747-4169.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.