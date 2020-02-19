COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

OCL book club to gather

The new Orangeburg County Library Book Club "Cover to Cover OCL" will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Orangeburg County Library. The book "The Kennedy Debutante" by Kerri Maher will be discussed. New members are welcome. No registration required. For moe information, call 803-533-5868.