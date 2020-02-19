COMMUNITY DATEBOOK
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

AT&T Pioneers and the Edisto Club luncheon: 11:30 a.m., Antley's Barbecue, 1370 Sims Street.

Free caregivers class: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Orangeburg County Council on Aging, 2570 St. Matthews Road.

Painting classes: 1 p.m., Senior Center, 2570 St. Matthews Road.

Orangeburg County First Steps Board of Directors meeting: 5:30 p.m., 610 Laurel Street.

Concerned Citizens of Edisto Drive meeting: 6 p.m., 2020 Sharperson Street.

Orangeburg Line Dancers dance classes: 7 p.m., Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center.

OCL book club to gather

The new Orangeburg County Library Book Club "Cover to Cover OCL" will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Orangeburg County Library. The book "The Kennedy Debutante" by Kerri Maher will be discussed. New members are welcome. No registration required. For moe information, call 803-533-5868.

Black History Banquet Sunday

The 5th annual Nix-Stilton Road Community Improvement Organization will be holding its Black History Banquet at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at The Premiere, 1235 Five Chop Road, in Orangeburg. For more information, call 803-747-6362.

Cordova Crime Watch meeting Feb. 24

The monthly meeting of the Cordova Crive Watch will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the Cordova Senior Center.

