COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
AT&T Pioneers and the Edisto Club luncheon: 11:30 a.m., Antley's Barbecue, 1370 Sims Street.
Free caregivers class: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Orangeburg County Council on Aging, 2570 St. Matthews Road.
Painting classes: 1 p.m., Senior Center, 2570 St. Matthews Road.
Orangeburg County First Steps Board of Directors meeting: 5:30 p.m., 610 Laurel Street.
Concerned Citizens of Edisto Drive meeting: 6 p.m., 2020 Sharperson Street.
Orangeburg Line Dancers dance classes: 7 p.m., Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center.
OCL book club to gather
The new Orangeburg County Library Book Club "Cover to Cover OCL" will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Orangeburg County Library. The book "The Kennedy Debutante" by Kerri Maher will be discussed. New members are welcome. No registration required. For moe information, call 803-533-5868.
Black History Banquet Sunday
The 5th annual Nix-Stilton Road Community Improvement Organization will be holding its Black History Banquet at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at The Premiere, 1235 Five Chop Road, in Orangeburg. For more information, call 803-747-6362.
Cordova Crime Watch meeting Feb. 24
The monthly meeting of the Cordova Crive Watch will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the Cordova Senior Center.