COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Wilkinson High School Class of 1964: 10 a.m., Cathy's on Kennerly Road.

Chapter 2455 of AARP: 1 p.m., Council on Aging.

Orangeburg County School Board: 6:30 p.m., Clyburn Center, Nix Center of Excellence.

Whittaker Crime Watch to meet

The Whittaker Crime Watch Organization will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Whittaker Elementary School.

Flatland Express to perform

The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center will host the Bluegrass band, Flatland Express, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. Donations will be accepted at the door. For more information, call 803-536-4074.

Informational meeting for veterans Wednesday

A Vets Helping Vets informational meeting will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Thomas B. Eklund Center, 1313 Cannon Bridge Road, in Cordova. For more information, call 803-308-6908. All veterans of the military are welcome.

DAR meeting March 11

The Prince of Orange Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at St. Andrew's UMC, 1980 Columbia Road. Shirley Dibble and Sheryl King will host.

