COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

DTC commission meeting May 27

The Denmark Technical College Area Commision will meet at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, in the board room of Blatt Hall. Social distancing will be practiced and there is a request that everyone who attends the meeting please wear a mask.

Pickle Ball Camp applications available

Two pickle ball summer camps will be held in June for boys and girls in grades 2 through 9. The camps will be held at Joe Miller Park, Old Number Six Hwy., in Elloree. The cost is $25 per camper. For applications, call 803-897-2225.