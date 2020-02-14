COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
Grant Workshop 2.0: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center. 803-536-4074.
Valentine's Exquisite Gala: 6 to 10 p.m., Broughton Street Event Venue, 1039 Broughton Street. 803-707-3163.
VFW Post 8166 Auxiliary Valentine's dance: 11 p.m., 1650 Amelia Street. 803-536-0938.
Music club to perform Sunday
The Orangeburg Music Club will be meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at First Southern Methodist Church, 2456 Broughton Street. A special program will be presented by Ronda Smith. The public is invited to attend. For more information, call 803-378-6285.
VFW Post 10729 dance Sunday
VFW Post 10729 and its Auxiliary will host a dance at 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at 279 Moorer Road, in St. Matthews.
CCMO closed
The Cooperative Church Ministries Organization, at 889 Russell Street, is temporarily closed due to roof damage.