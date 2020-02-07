Today's events

"Magic, The Gathering Club": 4:30 p.m., Orangeburg County Library.

American Legion Post 64: 6:30 p.m., Bowman Town Hall.

Norway Town Council: 7:30 p.m., council chambers, old Willow School, Norway.

Dodgeball tourney Saturday

The Orangeburg County YMCA will be holding a Dodgeball Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 8. Come prepared with your teams of 5 wearing matching uniforms. Teams will be for participants 16 years and up, teams of 5 must also be co-ed. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. with warm-up stretching to follow. Pool Play will begin at 10 a.m. For more information, call 803-268-9622.

Family Book Club to meet

The "One Day, Fun Day" Family Book Club will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Orangeburg County Library. The book "Kevin the Unicorn: It's Not all Rainbows" by Jessca von Innerebner, will be the featured selection. For moe information, call 803-533-5868.

VFW dance Sunday

The VFW Post 10729 and its Auxiliary will host a dance at 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at 279 Moorer Road, in St. Matthews.

