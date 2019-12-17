Today's events

S.C. State University Board of Trustees trustee meeting: 9 a.m., room 304, Lowman Hall.

Free Bingo for Seniors: 1 p.m., 2020 Sharperson Street.

Denmark Technical College Area Commission: 2 p.m., board room, Blatt Hall.

Sunlight Club to meet

The Sunlight Club members and friends will hold a Christmas meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Sunlight Community Center, 302 Treadwell Street.

NBL to host Christmas Party

The North Branch Library will hold its annual Christmas Party from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19. For more information, call 803-247-5880.

First Steps board meeting Thursday

The Orangeburg County First Steps Board of Directors will hold a board meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at 610 Laurel Street.

Christmas Raffle Friday

The VFW Post 8166 will hold a Christmas Raffle at 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the post's home, 1650 Amelia St., Orangeburg.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments