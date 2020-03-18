COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Caneled events due to COVID-19
- Due to health concerns, two events scheduled for the Neeses Senior's Recreation and Leisure Center have been canceled for the month of March. The Orangeburg County Council on Aging Senior's Nutrition Meal scheduled for March 19 and the Bingo Luncheon scheduled for March 24 will be rescheduled at a later date.
- Out of an abundance of caution and care for attendees, the Orangeburg County executive team are postponing any task force meeting as well as 1,000 Town Hall meetings. For more information, call 803-536-3333.
- The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center is postponing the jewelry classes and the hypertufa gardening class. At this time the art exhibit, "A Few of My Favorites: People - Places - Times - Spaces," featuring Bill Carter and Nat Wallace is currently open to the public through April 30.
- The 11th annual Orangeburg National Guard Reunion has been postponed due to the coronavirus. It will be rescheduled for March 2021. For more information, call 803-534-9955.
OAMHC board to meet March 26
The Orangeburg Area Mental Health Center Board of Directors will meet at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, at the Orangeburg Area Mental Health Center, 2319 St. Matthews Road, in Orangeburg. The meeting is open to the public.