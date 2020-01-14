Today's events
Wilkinson High School Class of 1964: 10 a.m., Cathy's on Kennerly Road. 803-534-4266.
"Get Art, Get Smart" classes: 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Orangeburg County Library.
Chapter 2455 of AARP meeting: 1 p.m., Council on Aging.
Orangeburg County School Board: 6:30 p.m. Nix Center of Excellence, 770 Stilton Road, Orangeburg.
'Teen Subarashii!' to meet at OCL
The Orangeburg County Library's "Teen Subarashii!" Anime and Manga Club will meet at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17. The club is open to sixth- to 12th-grade students. For more information, call 803-533-5858.
Free screening of 'Aladdin' Saturday
The Orangeburg County Library will hold a free screening of the Disney live-action film "Aladdin," at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. For more information, call 803-533-5868.
NAACP march, rally planned Sunday
The Orangeburg Branch of the NAACP will hold a "Stop the Violence March and Rally" at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, beginning at the square in downtown Orangeburg, and after a short assembly, will march to the MLK Auditorium on the campus of S.C. State University. A program will be held at 4 p.m. at the auditiorum. All are welcome. For more information, call 803-534-1598.
