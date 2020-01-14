Today's events
Senior Bingo: 8:15 a.m., City Gym, 410 Broughton Street.
Sunlight Club service Thursday
The Sunlight Club Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at 302 Treadwell Street.
Learn to line dance
The Orangeburg Line Dancers will teach beginner line dance classes at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Orangeburg Fine Arts Center. For more information call 803-664-1000.
BHS reunion Saturday
The Blackville High School Classes of 1960 to 1971 will hold a reunion at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Blackville Community Center. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 706-799-5404.
Historical Society meeting Sunday
Historian Emerita Patricia McNeely will be the featured speaker at the Orangeburg County Historical Society's quarterly meeting at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at 1153 Bull Street. McNeely will speak to members and guests on the topic of "Andrew Jackson, John C. Calhoun and the Petticoat Affair," the subject of her latest book. For more information, call 803-535-0022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.