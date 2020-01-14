Today's events

Senior Bingo: 8:15 a.m., City Gym, 410 Broughton Street.

Sunlight Club service Thursday

The Sunlight Club Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at 302 Treadwell Street.

Learn to line dance

The Orangeburg Line Dancers will teach beginner line dance classes at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Orangeburg Fine Arts Center. For more information call 803-664-1000.

BHS reunion Saturday

The Blackville High School Classes of 1960 to 1971 will hold a reunion at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Blackville Community Center. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 706-799-5404.

Historical Society meeting Sunday

Historian Emerita Patricia McNeely will be the featured speaker at the Orangeburg County Historical Society's quarterly meeting at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at 1153 Bull Street. McNeely will speak to members and guests on the topic of "Andrew Jackson, John C. Calhoun and the Petticoat Affair," the subject of her latest book. For more information, call 803-535-0022.

