COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
- Orangeburg County School Board: 6:30 p.m., 102 Founders Court, Orangeburg.
- Orangeburg County Development Commission Board virtual meeting: 5:30 p.m. Call: 803-536-3333.
OCFAC online classes available
- The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center will be holding a "Take a Selfie and Other Photos" online class for kids 8 to 17 at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5. Cost is $25 and includes training with lighting, angling, editing apps, as well as self-development book and one-one-one feedback. For more information or to reserve your spot, call 803-536-4074.
- The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center will be holding a "Hand Lettering and Doodling Journal" online class for ages 10 and up at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday Aug. 11 and Aug. 13. Cost is $30 and includes a writing journal, pack of markers, practice sheets and a 2-day class. For more information or to reserve your spot, call 803-536-4074.
S.C. State's GOAC to hold membership drive
The Greater Orangeburg Alumni Chapter of South Carolina State University will hold its annual membership drive (drive-by) from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at The Premiere, 1235 Five Chop Road.
