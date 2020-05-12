COMMUNITY DATEBOOK
COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Bamberg budget panel to meet

The Bamberg City Council Budget Committee will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at City Hall.

The agenda includes discussion of the 2020-21 budget.

City Council to meet May 14

Orangeburg City Council will hold a special meeting at noon Thursday, May 14. The meeting will be conducted via Cisco WebEx and will be available for live public viewing on the City's Facebook page. Public comments or questions can be made during or after the meeting by emailing publiccomment@orangeburg.sc.us.

