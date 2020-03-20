COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Cancelations
- Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Orangeburg SPCA animal shelter will be limiting the amount of people allowed inside the facility due to the spread of the coronavirus. For more information, call is 536-3918.
- The Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees have canceled its scheduled board meeting for Tuesday, March 24.
- The Orangeburg County School Board has canceled its board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 24. The next meeting will be April 14.
- The Orangeburg County Democratic Party has postponed its annual convention for March 26. More details will come later. For more information, call 803-997-1291.
- The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center is postponing the jewelry classes and the hypertufa gardening class. At this time the art exhibit, "A Few of My Favorites: People - Places - Times - Spaces," featuring Bill Carter and Nat Wallace is currently open to the public through April 30.
- Calhoun Players have postponed their production of "The Sound of Music," which was originally scheduled to perform in April, until October 1-4, at the Cameron Auditorium. Tickets will be available for sale in mid-August.
Blood drive planned
The Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 29, at Good Hope AME Church, 1040 Carver School Road, in Cope.