COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

BSD1 to meet today

Bamberg School District 1 Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. today, at Richard Carroll Elementary School. The meeting will be broadcast via the Bamberg School District One Facebook page.

BSD2 board to meet

Bamberg School District 2 Board of Trustees will hold a budget work session at 7 p.m. Monday, April 6, in the board room of the district office, 62 Holly Ave., in Denmark. The trustees will then hold its regular meeting immediately afterward at 7:30 p.m. The meetings can be viewed on Bamberg School Distrit 2's Facebook page.

School Board to hold livestream meeting

The Orangeburg County School Board will hold a closed meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, at 102 Founders Court in Orangeburg. The meeting will be live-streamed on the Orangeburg County School District Facebook page.

City Council meeting canceled

The regularly scheduled Orangeburg City Council meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

Bamberg City Council meeting canceled

The Bamberg City Council has canceled its meeting scheduled for April 13. The next city council meeting will be planned at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May, 11.

