COMMUNITY DATEBOOK
0 comments

COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

  • 0

Today's events

Free COVID-19 testing: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Denmark-Olar Middle School. 

Orangeburg County School Board audio meeting: 6:30 p.m., 102 Founders Court.

DTC commission to meet Wednesday

The Denmark Technical College Area Commission will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, in the auditorium of Building 030. Everyone who attends the meeting are asked to wear a mask.

Bamberg to hold Patriotic Paddle trip

Bamberg County Chamber Patriotic Paddle trip will be held Saturday, July 11. Launch will be held at 9 a.m. at Bobcat Landing. This is a 6 mile paddle to to Brabham Landing. Bring your own boat & gear (life jacket & whistle are required by law. For additional info or to reserve a spot, call 803-300-1972 or email lgbell@mindspring.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News