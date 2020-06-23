COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Today's events

DTC commission to meet Wednesday

The Denmark Technical College Area Commission will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, in the auditorium of Building 030. Everyone who attends the meeting are asked to wear a mask.

Bamberg to hold Patriotic Paddle trip

Bamberg County Chamber Patriotic Paddle trip will be held Saturday, July 11. Launch will be held at 9 a.m. at Bobcat Landing. This is a 6 mile paddle to to Brabham Landing. Bring your own boat & gear (life jacket & whistle are required by law. For additional info or to reserve a spot, call 803-300-1972 or email lgbell@mindspring.com