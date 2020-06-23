COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
Free COVID-19 testing: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Denmark-Olar Middle School.
Orangeburg County School Board audio meeting: 6:30 p.m., 102 Founders Court.
DTC commission to meet Wednesday
The Denmark Technical College Area Commission will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, in the auditorium of Building 030. Everyone who attends the meeting are asked to wear a mask.
Bamberg to hold Patriotic Paddle trip
Bamberg County Chamber Patriotic Paddle trip will be held Saturday, July 11. Launch will be held at 9 a.m. at Bobcat Landing. This is a 6 mile paddle to to Brabham Landing. Bring your own boat & gear (life jacket & whistle are required by law. For additional info or to reserve a spot, call 803-300-1972 or email lgbell@mindspring.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!