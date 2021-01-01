COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

CCMO closed for holidays

Cooperative Church Ministries of Orangeburg will be closed for the holidays through Jan. 3, 2021.

COVID-19 testing to resume

Free COVID-19 testing will resume from 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 15, at Cedar Grove AME Church, 1731 Belleville Roada, Orangeburg.

County council to meet

The Orangeburg County Council will be meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, via Mircosoft Teams. The dial-in meeting number is 1-803-728-2070 and the conference ID is 762 916 7#. Citizens can also watch via Facebook Live from the County of Orangeburg Facebook page.