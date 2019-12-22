Today's events

A community Christmas play: 4 p.m., Bushy Pond Baptist Church, 1396 Wire Road, Norway.

VFW Post 10729 dance: 9 p.m., 279 Moorer Road, St. Matthews.

Santee offices closed

In observance of the Christmas holidays, the offices of the Town of Santee will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 24-25.

CCMO to close for holidays

CCMO will be closed for the holidays Dec. 24, 2019 through Jan. 6, 2020.

O-W Class of 1972 to hold Christmas Social

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School Class of 1972 is planning a Christmas Social on Friday, Dec. 27, at New Vision Center, 3720 Magnolia Street. For more information, call 803-747-4169.

'Teen Subarashii!' to meet at OCL

The Orangeburg County Library's "Teen Subarashii!" Anime and Manga Club will meet at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27. Experience Japanese culture, art forms and history with friends. Art supplies will be provided and refreshments served. The club is open to sixth- to 12th-grade students. For more information, call 803-533-5858.

Oyster Roast Jan. 11

The Elloree Heritage Museum will hold its Oyster Roast at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Tickets will be $35 and can be obtained from any board member or at the museum.

