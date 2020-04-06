COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

School Board makes changes to meeting

The Orangeburg County School Board will hold a closed meeting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, at 102 Founders Court in Orangeburg. The meeting will not be livestreamed as previously announced. It will be audio only.

City Council meeting canceled

The regularly scheduled Orangeburg City Council meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, has been canceled.

Bamberg City Council meeting canceled

The Bamberg City Council has canceled its meeting scheduled for April 13. The next city council meeting will be planned at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May, 11.

