COMMUNITY DATEBOOK
0 comments

COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

  • 0

School Board makes changes to meeting

The Orangeburg County School Board will hold a closed meeting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, at 102 Founders Court in Orangeburg. The meeting will not be livestreamed as previously announced. It will be audio only.

City Council meeting canceled

The regularly scheduled Orangeburg City Council meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, has been canceled.

Bamberg City Council meeting canceled

The Bamberg City Council has canceled its meeting scheduled for April 13. The next city council meeting will be planned at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May, 11.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News