Today's events

"Stop the Violence March and Rally": 3 p.m. Orangeburg Downtown Square.

Orangeburg County Historical Society's meeting: 3:30 p.m., 1153 Bull Street. 803-535-0022.

VFW Post 10729 dance: 9 p.m., 279 Moorer Road, in St. Matthews.

No services Monday for Cross County Connection

In observance of Martin Luther King Day the Cross County Connection will have no services for all of Orangeburg-Calhoun Cross County Connection routes and Orangeburg Transit Building. Buses will resume regular schedules Tuesday, Jan. 21.

'Get Art, Get Smart' at OCL

The Orangeburg County Library will hold two "Get Art, Get Smart" classes at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. Learn about artists and their media and then create your own masterpiece to take home. All materials are provided. This week's class features the art of "Alberto Giacometti." For more information, call 803-533-5868.

Bamberg City Council to meet

A special meeting of the Bamberg City Council are scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at city hall.

BSD1 plan meeting Tuesday

The Board of Trustees of Bamberg School District 1 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, in the media center of Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School.

OAMHC board to meet Jan. 23

The Orangeburg Area Mental Health Center Board of Directors will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Orangeburg Area Mental Health Center, 2319 St. Matthews Road.

OCTC meeting Thursday

The Orangeburg County Transportation Committee will hold its quarterly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, in council chambers, 1437 Amelia Street.

WHS Class of 1965 to gather

The Wilkinson High School Class of 1965 will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Shoney's Restaurant on Chestnut Street. 

