COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
Watercolor painting classes: 2 to 4 p.m., Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center. 803-536-4074.
Tax and Tourism Advisory Committee: 4:30 p.m., Room 200A, Orangeburg County Administration Center, 1437 Amelia Street.
Bamberg Planning Commission: 5:30 p.m., Bamberg City Hall.
Orangeburg County Conservation District: 5:30 p.m., 1550 Henley St, Orangeburg. 803-534-2409.
Orangeburg County School Board: 6:30 p.m., 2nd floor board room, 102 Founders Court.
Bringing the SCDMV to you
DMV Orangeburg County is partnering with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles to bring the DMV to you from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, in Orangeburg County Council Chambers, 1437 Amelia Street. Get your Real ID Driver's License, Register to vote. The event is open to all Orangeburg County employees and citizens.
BSD1 board to meet Wednesday
The Bamberg School District 1 Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the district office in Bamberg. The meeting is scheduled to discuss the superintendent search.
Safety forum to be held Feb. 27
A public forum on community safety will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Denmark-Olar High Shool. SLED will talk with community members directly about steps law enforcement are taking. The public is invited to join in the discussion. For more information, call 803-793-1854.