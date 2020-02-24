COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Bringing the SCDMV to you

DMV Orangeburg County is partnering with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles to bring the DMV to you from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, in Orangeburg County Council Chambers, 1437 Amelia Street. Get your Real ID Driver's License, Register to vote. The event is open to all Orangeburg County employees and citizens.