COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Farm Bureau annual meeting Oct. 1

The Orangeburg County Farm Bureau will hold its annual meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday, October 1. Due to COVID-19, the annual meeting will be offered virtually for anyone that is not comfortable attending in person. Those attending must RSVP by Sept. 29. For more information, call 803-536-1530.

Drive-thru for Covid-19 Relief Oct. 1

The Cooperative Church Ministries of Orangeburg and Ace Basin Hub will present "Drive-Thru for Covid-19 Relief" at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Nix-Stilton Road Community Park. Residents of Orangeburg County will receive 1 box of food staples and 1 box of fresh fruit/vegetables. For more information, call 803-747-6362.

Claflin to host virtual day of prayer

Claflin University will host the 2020 UNCF Ecumenical Day of Prayer at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. The virtual event will be held on Claflin's YouTube page. The program will include musical performances and prayers and inspirational messages from local clergy. For more information, call 803-535-5375.

