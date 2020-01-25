Today's events

Bamberg County Democratic Party meeting: 10 a.m., 4857 Carolina Hwy., Denmark.

"Cover to Cover OCL" book club: 10 to 11:30 a.m., Orangeburg County Library.

Free film screening of "Spider Man: Far From Home":1 p.m., Orangeburg County Library.

Edisto High School Class of 1974 meeting: 3 p.m., Canaan UMC, 5659 Slab Landing Road, Cope.

Raylrode Daze meeting Sunday

The Raylrode Daze Festivul board meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Welcome Center on Freedom Road, in Branchville. Anyone interested in participating or assisting any committees are urged to attend. For more information, call 803-274-8831.

VFW dance Jan. 26

The VFW Post 10729 and its Auxiliary will host a dance at 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at 279 Moorer Road, in St. Matthews.

