COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Santee Cooper Board of Directors: 9 a.m., Wampee Conference Center in Pinopolis. Meeting will be live streaming from website.

OCDC plan meeting Tuesday

The Board of the Orangeburg County Development Commission plan to meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25. The meeting will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams and conference call. To join, call 803-536-3333 by 2 p.m. for an email invitation.

S.C. State's GOAC to hold membership drive

The Greater Orangeburg Alumni Chapter of South Carolina State University will hold its annual membership event (drive-thru) from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at The Premiere, 1235 Five Chop Road. For more information, call 803-534-1354.

Samaritan House to reopen

The Samaritan House is set to reopen at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at 1580 Middleton Street in Orangeburg. A ribbon cutting and reopening event will be held. The public is invited. However, masks and social distancing is required. For more information, call 803-534-2286.

