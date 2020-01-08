Today's events

Line dancing classes: 7 p.m., Orangeburg Fine Arts Center. 803-664-1000.

Register for baseball, softball

The Orangeburg Parks and Recreation are taking registrations for baseball and softball for ages 3-12 through Feb. 10. For more information, call 803-533-6020 or register online at orangeburgparks.com.

Job fair Friday

The North Branch Library will hold a job fair in conjunction with the U.S. Census Bureau from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10. A photo ID is required as well as a valid email address. For more information, call 803-247-5880.

Magic club to gather

The Orangeburg County Library will be holding "Magic, The Gathering Club" at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10. Experts and beginners are welcome. For more information, call 803-533-5868.

Calhoun NAACP to meet

The Calhoun County Branch of the NAACP will hold its monthly membership meeting at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the John Ford Alumni Room, 304 Agnes Street, St. Matthews. The public is invited.

Orangeburg NAACP to convene

The Orangeburg Branch of the NAACP will meet at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover Street.

OCLD to gather Monday

The Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, in county council chambers of the administration building, 1437 Amelia Street.

