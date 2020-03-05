COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

"Teen Subarashii!" Anime and Manga Club: 4:30 p.m., Orangeburg County Library.

American Legion Post 64: 6:30 p.m, Bowman Town Hall

Livingston Family fundraiser Saturday

The Livingston Family Reunion Committee will hold a fish and hot dog sale beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, in the St. Dorcas Baptist Church fellowship hall. For more information, call 803-707-0353.

Chili cook-off March 7

The Sandy Run Museum and Cultural Center will be hosting its annual Edward C. Knight Memorial Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, March 7. Tasting begins at 11 a.m. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 the day of the event. For more information or to get tickets, call 803-673-3741.

OCL free film screening Saturday

The Orangeburg County Library will be holding a free film screening of "Shazam" at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7. For more information, call 803-533-5868.

VFW dance Sunday

The VFW Post 10729 and its Auxiliary will host a dance at 9 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at 279 Moorer Road, in St. Matthews.