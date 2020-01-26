Today's events

Raylrode Daze Festivul board meeting: 5 p.m., Welcome Center, Branchville. 803-274-8831.

VFW Post 10729 dance: 9 p.m., 279 Moorer Road, St. Matthews.

Public Works meeting Monday in Bamberg

A meeting of the Commissioners of the Bamberg Board of Public Works will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the Bamberg City Hall.

Santee Cooper board to meet

The Santee Cooper Board of Directors will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the Wampee Conference Center in Pinopolis.

OCDC board to convene

The Board of the Orangeburg County Development Commission are scheduled to meet at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 125 Regional Parkway, Suite 100, in Orangeburg.

Calhoun First Steps to gather

Calhoun First Steps Board will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, in the conference room at John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes Street, St. Matthews.

Orangeburg Dems plan meeting

The Orangeburg County Democratic Party will hold its regular meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Palmetto Enterprise Center, 1170 Russell Street. For more information, call 803-997-1291.

