COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

"Teen Subarashii!" Anime and Manga Club: 4:30 p.m., Orangeburg County Library.

Applications for Queen of Roses pageant due March 7

The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department will hold its 2020 Queen & Princess of Roses pageant at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Stevenson Auditorium. Applications are available under the forms tab at orangeburgparks.com. For more information, call 803-533-6020 for more information. Deadline for entries is Monday, March 2.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

SCSSAR group to meet Saturday

The Battle of Eutaw Springs Chapter SCSSAR will have an open meeting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Arthur Paul's restaurant, 1357 Grove Park Drive (lower level), in Orangeburg. For more information, call 803-823-2824.

O-W Class of 1980 to gather

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson Class of 1980 will meet at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Williams Grand Lodge, 921 Amelia Street, in Orangeburg.

School board to meet Feb. 24

A special called meeting of the Orangeburg County School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m Monday, Feb. 24, in the 2nd floor board room at 102 Founders Court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0