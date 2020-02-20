COMMUNITY DATEBOOK
0 comments

COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

  • 0

Today's events

"Teen Subarashii!" Anime and Manga Club: 4:30 p.m., Orangeburg County Library.

Applications for Queen of Roses pageant due March 7

The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department will hold its 2020 Queen & Princess of Roses pageant at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Stevenson Auditorium. Applications are available under the forms tab at orangeburgparks.com. For more information, call 803-533-6020 for more information. Deadline for entries is Monday, March 2.

SCSSAR group to meet Saturday

The Battle of Eutaw Springs Chapter SCSSAR will have an open meeting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Arthur Paul's restaurant, 1357 Grove Park Drive (lower level), in Orangeburg. For more information, call 803-823-2824.

O-W Class of 1980 to gather

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson Class of 1980 will meet at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Williams Grand Lodge, 921 Amelia Street, in Orangeburg.

School board to meet Feb. 24

A special called meeting of the Orangeburg County School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m Monday, Feb. 24, in the 2nd floor board room at 102 Founders Court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News