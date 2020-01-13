Today's events
Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation: 5:30 p.m., county council chambers, administration building, 1437 Amelia Street.
Bamberg City Council: 5:30 p.m., council chambers, Bamberg City Hall.
Bamberg School District 2 Board of Trustees: 7 p.m., district administrative office, 62 Holly Ave., Denmark.
WHS Class of 1964 to meet
The Wilkinson High School Class of 1964 will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Cathy's on Kennerly Road. For more information, call 803-534-4266.
AARP chapter to gather
The regular meeting of Chapter 2455 of AARP will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Council on Aging. Board of Directors will meet at noon.
Senior Bingo Wednesday
The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department will host Senior Bingo, for seniors 50 and over, at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the City Gym, 410 Broughton Street. For more information, call 803-533-6020.
Sunlight Club to hold service
The Sunlight Club Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at 302 Treadwell Street.
Learn to line dance
The Orangeburg Line Dancers will teach beginner line dance classes at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Orangeburg Fine Arts Center. For more information call 803-664-1000.
