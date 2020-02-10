Today's events
Orangeburg County School Board: 6:30 p.m., 2nd floor board room, 102 Founders Court, Orangeburg.
WHS Class of 1964 to gather
The Wilknson High School Class of 1964 will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Cathy's on Kennerly Road. For more information, call 803-534-4266.
AARP chapter to convene
Chapter 2455 of AARP will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Council on Aging. Board of Directors will meet at noon.
Vets Helping Vets to meet
The Vets Helping Vets group will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the Thomas B. Eklun Center, 1313 Cannon Bridge Road, in Cordova. All veterans of the military are invited to attend.
DAR chapter meeting Wednesday
The Prince of Orange Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the home of Vivian Porter Hutto. Donna Dewitt will be the speaker.
Bamberg book club to host author
The Bamberg Friday Afternoon Book Club will host S.C. author Bren McClain at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the Bamberg Library. The public is invited to attend.
Music club program Feb. 16
The Orangeburg Music Club will be meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at First Southern Methodist Church, 2456 Broughton Street. A special program will be presented by Ronda Smith. The public is invited to attend. For more information, call 803-378-6285.
