COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events
Orangeburg City Council: 7 p.m., in council chambers, 933 Middleton St.
Women's Day event Thursday
The Sunlight Club will hold a Women's Day program at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Sunlight Club Community Center, 302 Treadwell Street. For more information, call 803-534-1781.
Book club to gather
The new Orangeburg County Library Book Club "Cover to Cover OCL" will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Orangeburg County Library. The book "Finding Samuel Lowe" by Paulina Williams Madison, will be discussed, and the next club selection will be given out. New members are welcome. No registration required. For moe information, call 803-533-5868.
Pilot Club accepting applications
The Pilot Club of Orangeburg awards scholarships each May. The scholarship application is available online at the Pilot Club of Orangeburg website. Applications are due April 3, 2020. First consideration is given to students attending high schools located in Orangeburg County.
Applications being accepted for Upward Bound
Applications are now being accepted for students desiring to participate in the Upward Bound program at Claflin University. Applications may be obtained from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday – Friday, in the Upward Bound Office located at Claflin, 887 Goff Avenue, or at your high school guidance office. The deadline for applications is Friday, March 27. For more information, call 535-5061 or 535-5056.
OCDC board to convene
The Orangeburg County Development Commission Board will meet at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, in Suite 100 at 125 Regional Parkway, in Orangeburg. For more information, call 803-536-3333.