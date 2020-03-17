COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

Today's events

Orangeburg City Council: 7 p.m., in council chambers, 933 Middleton St.

Women's Day event Thursday

The Sunlight Club will hold a Women's Day program at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Sunlight Club Community Center, 302 Treadwell Street. For more information, call 803-534-1781.

Book club to gather

The new Orangeburg County Library Book Club "Cover to Cover OCL" will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Orangeburg County Library. The book "Finding Samuel Lowe" by Paulina Williams Madison, will be discussed, and the next club selection will be given out. New members are welcome. No registration required. For moe information, call 803-533-5868.

Pilot Club accepting applications

The Pilot Club of Orangeburg awards scholarships each May. The scholarship application is available online at the Pilot Club of Orangeburg website. Applications are due April 3, 2020. First consideration is given to students attending high schools located in Orangeburg County.

Applications being accepted for Upward Bound