COMMUNITY DATEBOOK

North's 'Home for the Holidays' Dec. 4

The Town of North will present "Home for the Holidays" Christmas festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. For more information or for a vendor application, contact Lynn Rivers at pinksunshine_2000@yahoo.com or Tammy Bolen at tebolen@tds.net. Vendor applications are available at the North Town Hall.

Virtual HIV conversation Dec. 4

The Orangeburg Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will be holding a virtual conversation about "Ending the HIV Epidemic: Equitable Access, Everyone's Voce" at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, with Executive Director, Dafina Ward, JD of Southern AIDS Coalition. Register at: https://orbgalumnaedst.org under events. Facebook: Orangeburg Alumnae Chapter. Confidential Rapid HIV testing will be available in collaboration with Family Health Center and North Orangeburg UMC at 11 a.m.

Cattle Creek Countryside Christmas Dec. 5

The Tabernacle at Cattle Creek Campground will be holding a Cattle Creek Countryside Christmas at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5. Several singers and pastors will participate in the one hour service. All welcome to attend. Refreshments will follow at tent #36. For more information, contact Jerry Thompson at 843-810-8422 via text or email at jcthompson1021@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0